Caroline Wilson rips into ‘unfair and deluded’ claims from Crows

Caroline Wilson says Adelaide is “deluded” if it thinks money was the only reason a host of players have left in recent seasons.

It comes after board member Mark Ricciuto sparked plenty of controversy by publicly airing the salaries of ex-Crows who’d recently switched clubs.

“Look, I just think it’s so unfair and deluded if he thinks those players (Alex Keath and Charlie Cameron) left because of money,” Caro said.

“I absolutely dispute that is the only reason those players left the Adelaide Crows.

“And as long as Adelaide continues to put its head in the sand and not see that there is a problem at the footy club and players keep leaving, then the problem won’t go away.”

