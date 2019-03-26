Caroline Wilson roasts the Match Review Officer over an ‘appalling’ Round 1

Caroline Wilson says the Match Review Officer has sent an “appalling” message by not suspending any players for punches in Round 1.

The AFL promised a crackdown on on-field violence over the summer.

There were several instances in Round 1 that drew Caro’s ire, particularly an incident involving North Melbourne’s Ben Cunnington on Fremantle’s Nathan Wilson.

“That was the worst by far,” Caro said.

“I cannot believe it.

“That is surely a suspension?”

Caroline Wilson said “people in footy were angry” about the lack of consequences.

“Michael Christian has sent an appalling message to grassroots footy,” she said on Sportsday.

