Caroline Wilson addresses the ‘poor’ relationship between the AFLPA and AFL

Caroline Wilson says the AFL clearly “doesn’t rate” the Players’ Association.

Wilson described the relationship between the AFL and AFLPA as “poor” following several weeks of negotiations due to coronavirus-related matters.

She said she was “staggered” the AFL had not given the players a voice on any of the working parties that had been set up.

“They don’t rate the Players’ Association,” Caroline Wilson said.

She said that view was also shared at club level.

“There’s not a move to unseat Paul Marsh, but there’s a view among the clubs that the AFL should stop funding the AFLPA,” Caroline Wilson said.

“There’s a view among clubs that they don’t like Paul Marsh’s leadership (and) some clubs even say that Patrick Dangerfield is not representing their players and the younger players who are not the star players.

“I’m not saying I agree with any of that.”

