Caroline Wilson says it’s time for ‘tough decisions’ at North Melbourne

Caroline Wilson says it’s time for some “tough decisions” to be made at North Melbourne.

But she says coach Brad Scott isn’t to blame.

The Kangaroos are 1-5 after six rounds and face a season-defining clash with Carlton this week.

Speaking on 3AW, Caro said a win would simply put paper over the cracks.

“I think North Melbourne need to look at their recruiting and their football operation and make some pretty tough decisions,” she said.

Wilson said there were rumours linking Sydney coach John Longmire with a possible return to Arden Street, but she couldn’t see it happening.

“There are people who say that John Longmire still holds something in his heart for the Kangaroos (but) I find it very hard to believe he’d leave those very good young players in Sydney,” she said.

