Caroline Wilson says players could be deregistered if they break COVID-19 rules

5 hours ago
Sportsday
Caroline Wilson says AFL players could face the prospect of being booted out of the game if they break the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols once the season resumes.

She said the penalties will be unveiled in the coming days.

It’s expected players will be placed under strict rules, despite restrictions being relaxed by government, in the hope of keeping COVID-19 out of the game.

“I think it’s going to be a conduct unbecoming situation,” Caroline Wilson said.

“Players face everything from de-registration to fines if they break those rules.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

