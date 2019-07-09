Caroline Wilson says the AFL can’t cave to struggling Suns request

Caroline Wilson says the AFL can’t hand Gold Coast another top draft pick this year.

The Suns have confirmed they’ll be requesting special access to the No.1 pick in this year’s AFL Draft.

Based on the current ladder, it would mean the Suns would get picks 1 and 2.

But Caro said the league’s other clubs were sick of compromised drafts.

“I just don’t see how the competition would allow it,” she said.

“It’s just happened too many times now and they’ve had too many chances.”

