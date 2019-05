Caroline Wilson has taken a bat to the mid-season draft, calling it “ridiculous”.

She said clubs had used it to simply stash players for the future.

“That is not a mid-season draft,” Caro said on Sportsday.

“That is a draft where clubs can pick up players for next season and quarantine them.

“That is ridiculous, what happened last night.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW