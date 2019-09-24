Caroline Wilson says Willie Rioli was ‘clearly’ target-tested for drugs

Caroline Wilson says Willie Rioli was tested on multiple occasions following the incident where he’s alleged to have tampered with his urine sample.

Speaking on Sportsday, Wilson said she’d been told Rioli had passed one of those testings before he was ultimately nabbed after West Coast’s elimination final victory over Essendon.

“Three tests – one tampered, one clear and one allegedly showing,” Caroline Wilson said on 3AW.

“So he’s clearly been target tested after what happened.”

Rioli returned a positive reading for a metabolite of cannabis on September 5.

Wilson said marijuana had previously been a problem for the AFL.

“It takes me back to the 90s when they first introduced drug testing and there was a big problem, it was an unsaid problem, among the AFL because a lot of players and a lot of indigenous players were returning positive tests to cannabis and marijuana,” Wilson explained.

“That wasn’t about banned substances on match day, that was just about illicit drug testing.

“So they changed a few rules, initially, but then they changed again.”

She said Rioli was unlikely to play in the AFL again.

“It’s not curtains for Willie Rioli, but I don’t think it’s looking great for his career,” Wilson said.

“I think West Coast is very, very concerned.”

