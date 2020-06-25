Caroline Wilson slams Sam Newman and Don Scott over comments about iconic Nicky Winmar moment

Caroline Wilson says Sam Newman and Don Scott have “really upset” a lot of senior Indigenous AFL figures after they accused Nicky Winmar of changing his version of events that led to his iconic jumper lift at Victoria Park.

Speaking on a podcast, Scott said Winmar had been “dining out” on the iconic moment that saw him lift his jumper and point to his skin after he’d been racially abused by Collingwood fans all game.

Scott said Winmar had done it as a sign of “guts”, while Newman accused Mike Sheahan of “dancing” around the issue.

Caroline Wilson said not only were they wrong, citing The Age’s report at the time it happened, they had caused a lot of hurt with what they’d said.

She said the man who took the photo, Wayne Ludbey, heard Winmar say he was black and proud.

“I know this has really upset a lot of senior Indigenous AFL people,” she said.

“They’re really upset that this has been put out there.

“They see it as attention seeking.”

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)