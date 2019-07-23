Caroline Wilson with some big developments on the St Kilda coaching job

Caroline Wilson remains adamant there’s a “realistic” chance Ross Lyon could make a stunning return to St Kilda next season.

While at this stage she has Brett Ratten as favourite to replace Alan Richardson on a permanent basis, a shock return from Lyon wasn’t out of the equation.

Lyon has previously stated his commitment to the Dockers, but Caroline Wilson is of the opinion the Dockers would not stop him from leaving should he receive a long-term offer elsewhere.

“I think it’s a realistic possibility and I don’t think Fremantle would stand in his way,” she said on Sportsday.

“If Ross went to them this year and said St Kilda has offered me the job, I think, they would say thanks for everything, it’s been great, sayonara.”

Lyon previously coached the Saints from 2007 to 2011, leading them to grand finals in 2009 and 2010.

Caro also addressed the situation involving another possible candidate, Brad Scott, and his friendship with St Kilda footy boss Simon Lethlean.

“It’s a really difficult one,” she said.

“They’re not just friends. They are best friends.

“I personally couldn’t do it (be part of the panel interviewing him).”

When pressed for an answer on who would be coaching the Saints in 2020, Caroline said Brett Ratten.

