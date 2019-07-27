Exclusive: Caroline Wilson with some big news on Rhyce Shaw’s coaching future

Caroline Wilson says Rhyce Shaw is poised to sign a three-year deal at North Melbourne.

Shaw has impressed since taking over as caretaker coach from Brad Scott in round 11, winning four from his seven matches.

He was interviewed for the job this week.

“My understanding is Rhyce Shaw is on the verge of signing a three-year deal to become the senior coach of North Melbourne,” she said on 3AW Football.

“This is a massive story from where the North Melbourne Football Club was in May.

“I think the agreement is two years with an option for a third.

“I hope the fact he’s going to come a little bit cheaper than Brad Scott and a lot cheaper than John Longmire means they’re going to bolster the support around him in the football department.

“This review they talked about doing has clearly not been a review at all.

“One of the positions have been filled and I think we’ll hear about the (appointment) in the next few weeks.”

