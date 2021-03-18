Caroline Wilson with the latest on when AFL crowd caps may increase

Caroline Wilson says crowd caps at Victorian AFL venues could increase as soon as Round 3.

She said on 3AW Football it was unlikely to be before then.

“I’m told two weeks and then the debate will really heat up, particularly if the (COVID-19) zeroes keep happening,” she said.

Victorian stadiums are currently capped at having no more than 50 per cent capacity.

It means no more than 50,000 people can attend games at the MCG.

