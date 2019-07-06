Caroline Wilson’s update on John Longmire’s future at the Swans

Caroline Wilson believes Sydney coach John Longmire is poised to sign a new multi-year contract extension.

The future of Longmire has been the subject of much speculation this year, with North Melbourne reportedly targeting him as Brad Scott’s long-term successor.

But Caro told 3AW Football she believes he’s about to sign a new two-year deal at the Swans.

“My understanding is he’s now in negotiations with Sydney,” he said.

“I believe it’s a two-year extension, he’s already contracted to the end of 2020.

“I believe he’ll sign that contract in the coming weeks or months, he hasn’t said no to North Melbourne yet but I think he will in the coming weeks.

“If I were the Swans, I’d start thinking about a succession plan as they’ve done in the past.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Football