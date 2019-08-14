Cats chief says final at Geelong is ‘still a possibility’

Geelong chief Brian Cook says the club has not been told they won’t be hosting a final this year, contrary to news reports.

Cook told 3AW he’d spoken with the AFL on Wednesday.

“They contacted me and said that’s not the case,” Cook said.

“I don’t want to get into the who said what, or whether the headlines are right or wrong, but my understanding is that we’ve still got a chance.

“But the last thing we’re going to do is worry about things we can’t control.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW