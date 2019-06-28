Cats class shines through in big win over Adelaide

================

They didn’t have it own way for a large chunk of the night but nevertheless, Geelong have beaten Adelaide by 28 points.

The Crows kicked just one goal in the final term as the Cats took control to seal their 12th victory of the season.

Tim Kelly’s class shone through once more as he amassed 33 touches, while kicking two goals in the process.

HALF TIME

The Cats hold the barest of leads at half time despite Adelaide putting up an almightly fight so far.

In what’s been a thrilling first half, the Crows made the fast start before Geelong clawed their way back in the second quarter to take a one-point lead into the break.

Tom Hawkins has looked potent for the Cats but Joel Selwood’s been best on ground thus far, collecting 20 possessions and taking six marks.

“The key for the Crows is to make their decisions on the move,” Cats great Jimmy Bartel said at half time.

“If you’re slow off the mark, they’re playing into Geelong’s hands.”

A crucial clash is brewing at GMHBA Stadium this evening.

Ladder leader Geelong will be out to bounce back from last week’s shock loss to Port Adelaide, while Adelaide will be hoping to stay in touch with the top four with an upset of its own.

Bryce Gibbs headlines three inclusions for the Crows, while the Cats have brought back Lachie Fogarty and Jed Bews.

Jimmy Bartel, Tony Shaw, Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Mick Warner and Tom Morris will bring you all the action from 6pm tonight.

