CBD standstill: Climate protesters glue themselves to the road in morning swarms

5 hours ago
LATEST COVERAGE

Extinction Rebellion protesters have glued themselves to the road in targeted swarms that have caused traffic chaos in Melbourne’s CBD.

The climate protesters have appeared en masse at Southern Cross station and the King Street Bridge.

They have commandeered the busy Spencer-Collins intersection by connecting their arms with PVC piping.

At King St protesters have glued themselves to the road.

The impact is being felt across the traffic and tram network.

Queens Road and Kings Way are at a standstill in-bound, with the Department of Transport recommending drivers head to St Kilda Road.

