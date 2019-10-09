CBD standstill: Climate protesters glue themselves to the road in morning swarms

Extinction Rebellion protesters have glued themselves to the road in targeted swarms that have caused traffic chaos in Melbourne’s CBD.

The climate protesters have appeared en masse at Southern Cross station and the King Street Bridge.

They have commandeered the busy Spencer-Collins intersection by connecting their arms with PVC piping.

At King St protesters have glued themselves to the road.

Several #ExtinctionRebellion protesters have “glued” themselves to the road on King St Bridge. Police yet to make any arrests 30 mins into the demonstration. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/BlHBL18K9d — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) October 9, 2019

The #ExtictionRebellion swarm is on at Southern Cross station. The Spencer-Collins intersection now blocked with police moving in. Mounted officers moving their way down Collins St. pic.twitter.com/M4BKHqEnjs — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) October 9, 2019

The impact is being felt across the traffic and tram network.

Queens Road and Kings Way are at a standstill in-bound, with the Department of Transport recommending drivers head to St Kilda Road.