Mum makes it to hospital JUST in time to give birth as protest blocks ambulance in CBD

A mother has thankfully given birth safely after Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked her ambulance into the city.

Eli Nossbaum, the father of the child, thanked police for escorting them to Frances Perry House at Parkville.

But there were plenty of nervous moments as they made the journey from Caulfield!

“It was quite apprehensive this morning,” he admitted on 3AW Drive.

The protesters have again brought sections of the CBD to a standstill.

The baby, which is yet to be named, was delivered at the hospital and is healthy and well!

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive