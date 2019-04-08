3AW
CFMEU to protest in the CBD on Wednesday

5 hours ago
Image: Joe Castro/AAP

The protests by vegan activists which caused disruption and delay this morning won’t be the last major protests in the CBD this week.

Caller Helen told Tom Elliott that work sites across the city will shut down for a CMFEU protest on Wednesday.

The CMFEU has confirmed they are holding a “Rally to Change the Rules!” from 10am on Wednesday.

Protesters will march from Victorian Trades Hall in Carlton to Spring Street. They are rallying over low wages, cutting of penalty rates, the privatization of essential services and the jailing of unionists.

