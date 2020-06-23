3AW
131332
Chadstone COVID-19 testing hub shuts at lunch time

7 hours ago
The COVID-19 testing hub at Chadstone Shopping Centre has shut before 1.30pm on Tuesday.

It’s unclear why.

Gino alerted Dee Dee Dunleavy to the news after he spent hours waiting in the drive-in line.

How to get tested for COVID-19 without waiting hours at a shopping centre

131332