Chadstone department store closed after worker tests positive to COVID-19
A Melbourne department store shut suddenly just after midday after a worker tested positive to coronavirus.
David Jones at Chadstone closed its doors temporarily after being informed of the staff member’s diagnosis today.
The employee last worked at the department store in July 13.
In a statement, David Jones said the store will remain closed while “an extensive deep clean and contact tracing is completed in strict accordance with all health authority guidelines”.
“Rigorous health and safety measures remain in place in all our stores to support the safety of our team and the community.”
