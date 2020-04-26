Charged: Eastern Freeway truckie spends first night in cell

The truck driver allegedly involved in the Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers will face court today.

After four nights in hospital, Mohinder Singh Barjwa spent last night in a cell at the Magistrates Court.

The Cranbourne man, 47, was allegedly behind the wheel of a refrigerated truck that slammed into two police cars and a Porsche in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday, killing four police officers.

He was questioned by police last night and will today face court on four counts of culpable driving.