3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Charged: Eastern Freeway truckie spends..

Charged: Eastern Freeway truckie spends first night in cell

5 hours ago
LATEST NEWS

The truck driver allegedly involved in the Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers will face court today.

After four nights in hospital, Mohinder Singh Barjwa spent last night in a cell at the Magistrates Court.

The Cranbourne man, 47, was allegedly behind the wheel of a refrigerated truck that slammed into two police cars and a Porsche in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday, killing four police officers.

He was questioned by police last night and will today face court on four counts of culpable driving.

Learn more about the four heroes who gave up their life to protect you

LATEST NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.