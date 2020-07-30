Charlie Bezzina: A message for COVID-19 deniers who argue with police

Former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina has shared his thoughts on the troublemakers who are refusing to follow the Chief Health Officer’s directions and are arguing with police.

“I was incensed when I saw that footage,” he said of the video taken by Eve, a COVID-19 denier, as she talked her way through a lockdown checkpoint.

On Wednesday, police caught up with Eve.

“I think what happened yesterday with Eve was fantastic,” Mr Bezzina said.

“Thanks for posting that social media post, because that’s fantastic evidence for the police officers!”

Mr Bezzina shared a message for others considering flouting COVID-19 rules and defying police orders.

“This is no laughing matter and the police are starting to get fair dinkum about it,” he warned.

“Don’t take people on when you don’t know what you’re talking about.

“Anyone is entitled to do what they like as long as it doesn’t affect the health and wellbeing of other people.

“Just don’t affect other people, that’s exactly what these morons are doing.”

Press PLAY below for Charlie’s full segment with Dee Dee.