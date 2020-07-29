3AW
Young woman who sparked outrage dramatically arrested

11 seconds ago
A young woman who sparked outrage by bullying her way through a police checkpoint heading out Melbourne’s lockdown zone has been arrested.

It was quite the dramatic arrest, too.

Eve, who refused to hand over any identification or reason for going through the checkpoint last week, filmed the incident and published it online as though she was some sort of hero.

She is a conspiracy theorist.

Eve was arrested by police in Carlton on Wednesday afternoon.

She is now expected to be charged on summons with traffic related offences, and breaching covid restrictions following the incident in Bunyip last week.

Police caught up with the 28-year-old at Carlton this afternoon, but when she refused to speak to them, they were forced to break her car window.

