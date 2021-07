Charlie Curnow will make his return to the AFL tomorrow night.

Sam McClure revealed on 3AW the injury-plagued Carlton star would play against St Kilda.

The Blues have since unveiled their side for Friday night’s clash at Marvel Stadium.

He last played an AFL match in June, 2019, largely due to constant knee troubles.

Harry McKay has also been picked to return from injury for the Blues.

