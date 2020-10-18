Child in Royal Children’s Hospital oncology ward tests positive to COVID-19

A lab technician and a young cancer patient at the Royal Children’s Hospital have tested positive to COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed on Saturday that a child at the hospital was one of the two new cases that day.

Health Minister Martin Foley today told Neil Mitchell health authorities still don’t know how the child contracted the virus.

“It doesn’t appear to have come from the family, nor does it appear to have come from the rest of the unit,” he said.

Mr Foley said the child has been in hospital “for quite some time”.

Neil Mitchell understands a lab technician at the hospital returned a positive COVID-19 test a week before the child.

No link between the two has yet been established.

3AW Mornings understands the hospital is considering postponing elective surgery for children.

