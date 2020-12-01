China says Australians ‘overreacted’ to shocking social media post

China has accused Australia of “overreacting” to a shocking social media post from a government official that depicted an Australian soldier slitting the throat of a child.

The Chinese Embassy released a statement on Tuesday, saying some Australian politicians and sections of the media were trying to “deflect public attention from the horrible atrocities by certain Australian soldiers” and “blame China” for the increasingly strained relationship between the two nations.

The spokesperson also said it was up to Australia to take “constructive practical steps” in repairing the relationship.

BELOW: The statement in full