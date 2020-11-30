Prime Minister demands an apology from China over ‘truly repugnant’ tweet

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken aim at the Chinese government over a “deeply disturbing” tweet.

Deputy director of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lijian Zhao, took to Twitter to condemn the Australian Defence Force over the recent war crimes report, tweeting a fake graphic image of a soldier slitting the throat of a child.

Mr Morrison slammed the tweet as “truly repugnant”.

“It is a false image and a terrible slur on our great defence force,” he said.

“The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world’s eyes.”

Australia is seeking an apology from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the post.

The Australian government is seeking to have the tweet removed.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The image in the tweet below may be distressing.

Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, &call for holding them accountable. pic.twitter.com/GYOaucoL5D — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) November 30, 2020

Image (at top): 9News