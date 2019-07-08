Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says Lachie Neale reminds him of Hawthorn champ Sam Mitchell.

Fagan, who was both an assistant and footy boss at the Hawks before taking the job at the Lions, said Neale had played a major role in the club’s surge up the ladder this season.

“He’s one of those blokes who is never satisfied with his own performance,” he told Sportsday.

“I think that’s taken some of our young blokes by surprise.

“He’s always trying to find some way to get better.

“He reminds me a lot of Sam Mitchell.

“Sam was the same.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW