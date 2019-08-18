Chris Fagan shares on THAT embrace after their one point victory

Brisbane Lion’s Coach says he was so happy for the boys to feel what it’s like to play in a big game and win.

When the siren sounded Chris Fagan could be seen running out onto the field to embrace player Harris Andrews in a smothering hug.

“That was a bit embarrassing, wasn’t it,” said Fagan.

“I apologised to the boys after the game and they just laughed at me.

“Harris has played all his footy at the Brisbane Lions and his first four years have been pretty tough.

“To see those boys to feel what it’s like to play in big games and do well in them is a great moment for the club.

Fagan also responded to Chris Scott’s dismissal surrounding Charlie Cameron’s influence on the game after he kicked 5.3 for the Lions.

“I was surprised when I heard that, I’d be tearing my hair out if some little forward was doing that to us,” said Fagan.

