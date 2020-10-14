Chris Fagan with the latest on Brisbane’s pursuit of Joe Daniher

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan admits he’s spoken with star forward Joe Daniher since the Essendon ace flagged his intent on joining the club.

“He was on Fraser Island when I spoke to him about a week ago,” Fagan told Sportsday.

“Obviously it hasn’t happened yet and there’s a lot of water to pass under the bridge, but I guess the first step is making a decision about where you want to play your football and he’s done that.”

But the club’s focus is first directed on this weekend’s preliminary final against Geelong!

Click PLAY below to hear more about it on 3AW

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)