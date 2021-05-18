Chris Fagan’s solution to confusion over holding the ball

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan has offered his solution to confusion over the AFL’s holding the ball rule, saying he’d have no issue if priority opportunity was virtually removed.

Fagan told 3AW players who failed to handball or kick the ball once tackled should be pinged.

“I think that makes it pretty clear and simple,” he said.

“Unless it’s been knocked out in the tackle.

“I mean sometimes the tackler knocks the ball out and that’s the thing the umpire has to assess, but if that’s not the case, I think that’s the simplest way to look at it, personally.”

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)