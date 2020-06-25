Chris Scott on heading to a hub and THAT comment from Alastair Clarkson

Geelong coach Chris Scott says he has no qualms heading to a hub in Western Australia, calling it a “privilege” on 3AW Football.

The Cats coach said his club had a duty to the game.

“It would have been easy for the WA government to say they’re not going to let Victorians in, at all,” Scott said.

“We consider it a privilege.”

Meanwhile, Scott said he did not take offence when Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said the Cats were “not that good” after they belted the Hawks.

“I had a chuckle,” Scott said.

“I think everybody who to took the time to actually listen or read the full quote in context knew what he was trying to say.

“He was using us to speak about his own team, that’s how I interpreted it.

“I must admit, I’m consuming a lot less footy media than I usually do.

“But the clickbait got me on that one.

“I couldn’t resist that one.

“But when I read it … It didn’t take a rocket scientist to work out what he meant.

“I don’t think he meant us any disrespect.”

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)