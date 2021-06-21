Chris Scott’s take on two controversial Joel Selwood incidents

Geelong coach Chris Scott says captain Joel Selwood was “disappointed” by a controversial incident involving Bailey Dale that saw him escape with a fine from the Match Review Officer.

The Geelong great was also scrutinised over an incident involving Taylor Duryea.

3AW Football’s Tony Shaw said they were ‘two of the worst’ things a player could do on a football field.

Scott didn’t agree with Shaw’s assessment.

“I’ve spoken the Joel about it,” Scott told 3AW.

“He was disappointed with the first one and that the second one was a complete accident.

“I just have complete faith in him as a person, to be honest.”

Press PLAY below to hear Chris Scott’s comments