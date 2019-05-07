Church responds to concerns over primary school sheltering homeless

Homeless men being fed and sheltered at a primary school in Ringwood North must sign a Code of Conduct before being allowed onto the grounds.

The men are vetted by the United Wesley in Ringwood before they are provided with shelter, Friday nights in the church located on the primary school.

Silvio Volombello, a co-ordinator for the Maroondah Winter Shelter spoke with Neil Mitchell.

“They find out their medical history, they look at any history of violence,” said Mr Volombello.

“If they are stable and not showing any signs of aggression then we take them on board.”

Karen*, a parent whose children attend the school expressed concern over the program to 3AW Mornings yesterday.

“I have concerns about the safety, first of all not knowing who they are and not knowing their backgrounds,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“They don’t go near the school as such at all, they basically stay in our church building,” Mr Volombello said.

*Not her real name.