Climate Change protesters hang banners inside the MCG

3 hours ago
3aw news
Football Featured

Climate change protesters have targeted the MCG.

Those behind the protest hung banners from the grand stands pre-game before Hawthorn’s clash with Collingwood on Friday night.

Security quickly intervened and removed the banners.

Two people were evicted from the ground.

MCC STATEMENT

“The banners were brought into the ground covertly and they were unfurled following the celebration of the Emergency Services.”

“Security and police subsequently removed the banners and those responsible were escorted from the ground.”

