Climate protesters bring busy city intersections to a standstill

A group of climate protesters are cycling around the inner-northern suburbs of Melbourne, holding up traffic at busy intersections.

Approximately 30 protesters blocked the intersections of Hoddle and Gipps streets and Hoddle and Johnston streets this morning.

The cyclists are currently blocking Johnston Street.

It’s unclear where they are heading.

The protest comes as part of a week of disruptions organised by climate change activist group, Extinction Rebellion.

Yesterday, police arrested 59 people following a protest on the corner of Collins and Spring streets in the CBD.

Of those arrested, 35 received a penalty notice for failing to abide traffic directions made by police.

A further 24 were arrested for resisting an emergency services worker, and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in March 12, 2020.

