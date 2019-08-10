Coaching great questions logic behind Giants allowing cameras into rooms at half time

LETHAL INJECTION

Leigh Matthews has questioned why GWS allowed cameras into their rooms at half time on Friday night.

Host broadcaster Channel 7 interviewing a number of Giants officials as players were meeting with their respective line coaches during the main change of their match against Hawthorn.

But the coaching great wondered if the presence of cameras made a difference to their performance in the second half.

“The connection might be nil but they came out after half time and played the worst half of footy they’ve probably ever played,” he said on 3AW Football.

“There’s no way Hawthorn would’ve been doing it, Alastair Clarkson would not allow that.

“Be careful you Friday night wannabes, don’t be too nice to the broadcasters if it’s going to cost you winning games of footy.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Football