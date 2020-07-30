Colac mayor says new COVID-19 restrictions aren’t the ones the town needs

New coronavirus restrictions have been announced for Geelong and surrounds, but the mayor of Colac says they’re not the restrictions the area needs.

From 11.59pm tonight, residents in six local government areas cannot have any visitors in their homes.

From Monday, face coverings are mandatory for all Victorians.

Colac Otway Shire mayor Jason Schram said locals have been calling for other restrictions for weeks, after a COVID-19 outbreak at an abattoir.

He doesn’t understand why you can’t have visitors at your home, but you can go to a restaurant.

“There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to the restrictions,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I don’t want to seem critical all the time but it just seems like they’ve done this to say ‘We’re doing something in these regional area hot spots’.”

Cr Schram wants tougher restrictions on aged care homes, and a return to remote learning for all school students.

“I would rather Stage 3 come in for the nursing homes and disability homes, that workers weren’t going from home to home spreading it to the most vulnerable,” he said.

There are currently 54 active cases in the Colac Otway Shire.

