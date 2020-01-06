Cold Chisel’s Day On The Green Rutherglen concert cancelled due to bushfire smoke

Today’s Day On The Green concert featuring Cold Chisel has been cancelled due to poor air quality.

The Aussie rock icons were due to play at the event today at All Saints Winery at Rutherglen, 30 minutes west of Albury-Wodonga.

But organisers have decided to pull the pin on advice from authorities.

Air quality has been rated as hazardous as a result of devastating bushfires at Corryong, about 100km east along the Murray river.

The above photo, supplied by a listener, shows the stage Cold Chisel were scheduled to play on as it appeared this morning.

“The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that wind conditions are not likely to assist in improving this unsafe situation over the coming hours,” organisers said in a statement.

“Therefore, the decision has been made to cancel the show to protect the health of patrons attending the event as well as staff and artists working on site.”

Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt were also on the bill.

Ticket holders will be refunded.