Collingwood and Essendon both make two changes for Anzac Day

3 hours ago
Jamie Elliott won’t play on Anzac Day.

In a big blow for Collingwood, the livewire forward has not recovered from a cork he suffered against Brisbane last Thursday night.

James Aish is also out of Collingwood’s side.

But it’s not all bad news, with Will Hoskin-Elliott returning to the side.

Levi Greenwood has also been selected.

David Zaharakis and Devon Smith are both back for the Bombers, with Darcy Parish and Brayden Ham both making way.

