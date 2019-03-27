Collingwood and Richmond make four changes between them for blockbuster clash

Collingwood has recalled tagger Levi Greenwood for Thursday night’s blockbuster against Richmond.

He’ll likely line up on Tiger ace Dustin Martin, or one of his fellow star midfield teammates.

Callum Brown makes way for Greenwood in what was the only change for the Pies.

Brandon Ellis is one of the three inclusions for the Tigers, with Jason Castagna and Oleg Markov also coming in.

Alex Rance (knee), Bachar Houli (hamstring) and Noah Balta make way.