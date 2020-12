Collingwood has announced the re-signing of four players.

Jordan De Goey is among them.

Brody Mihocek, Levi Greenwood and Anton Tohill have also all agreed to new deals.

The Pies said De Goey had signed a two-year contract extension.

Mihocek has committed to the Pies for a further three seasons.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)