Collingwood beat Geelong to book prelim final spot

FULL TIME

Collingwood have booked their spot in a home preliminary final in a fortnight’s time, taking down the Cats by 10 points.

Geelong were outclassed, failing to generate enough goals to trouble with the free-wheeling Pies looking more dynamic going inside 50.

Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore controlled Collingwood’s back half, intercepting at will.

Darcy Moore and Tom Stewart joined us post-game. Click BELOW to hear the full interviews.

HALF TIME

Geelong have kicked their way back into the contest to trail the Pies by 19 points at half time.

Collingwood have been dominant throughout large parts of first half, beating the Cats around the ground and controlling the footy.

But Geelong kicked the last three goals of the quarter to stay with touching distance.

Jamie Elliott and Taylor Adams are the only multiple goalkickers so far.

Geelong assistant coach Matthew Scarlett told 3AW Football pre-game he’d rather play finals at the MCG than at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

LATE CHANGE

Geelong have made a late change tonight, replacing Rhys Stanley with Sam Menegola

Collingwood are unchanged.

PREVIEW

The first final at the MCG in 2019 is here and it promises to be a beauty.

Despite the cold and wet conditions predicted, over 90,000 are expected to fill the home of football as Geelong and Collingwood do battle for a coveted spot in a preliminary final.

Pies coach Nathan Buckley has brought back a number of key players, with Jaidyn Stephenson, Jordan de Goey and Steele Sidebottom all returning for tonight’s clash.

Darcy Moore has also been passed fit after injuring his hamstring a fortnight ago against Essendon.

The pressure is also on the Cats – who under Chris Scott have a less than impressive qualifying final win-loss record.

It’s all to play for tonight, with the winner afforded another week off and a home preliminary final while for the loser, a do-or-die semi final against West Coast awaits in week two of the finals.

3AW is your premiership station and you’ll be able to hear all the action from 6pm with the best team in town!

