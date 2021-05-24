Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury brushes off ‘uneducated’ criticism

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury has brushed off “uneducated” criticism of the club’s ball movement.

It comes after the Pies lost to Port Adelaide by a point at the MCG on Sunday.

Defensive pillars Jordan Roughead and Darcy Moore both took 15 marks each, while Chris Mayne (13 marks) and Brayden Maynard (eight marks) also accumulated a lot of the football in Collingwood’s defensive half of the ground.

Several Collingwood fans rang 3AW after the loss, voicing their displeasure at the amount of lateral ball movement from the Pies.

But Pendlebury dismissed concerns after the game.

“It’s sort of uneducated because we haven’t been taking many marks at all and been going kamikaze and not playing good footy at all,” he said.

“Today we have over 120 marks and play a lot better brand.

“I think at times in the modern game you have to control the ball.

“You can’t go breakneck speed all the time.”

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)