Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury clarifies his future plans

8 hours ago
Scott Pendlebury has assured Collingwood fans he’s going nowhere after the champion midfielder said he’d “take a look” at offers from rival clubs if they included a coaching component once he retired.

Pendlebury tweeted on Tuesday morning he was “sorry for any confusion” and that he wanted to finish his playing career with the Pies.

“I’m open to coaching at another club AFTER my playing days. Collingwood Fam – I’m not going anywhere,” the Collingwood captain wrote.

Pendlebury is yet to extend his contract with the Pies, a club he’s played 334 games for.

He suffered a fracture in his leg late in the season.

