Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury clarifies his future plans

Scott Pendlebury has assured Collingwood fans he’s going nowhere after the champion midfielder said he’d “take a look” at offers from rival clubs if they included a coaching component once he retired.

Pendlebury tweeted on Tuesday morning he was “sorry for any confusion” and that he wanted to finish his playing career with the Pies.

“I’m open to coaching at another club AFTER my playing days. Collingwood Fam – I’m not going anywhere,” the Collingwood captain wrote.

Pendlebury is yet to extend his contract with the Pies, a club he’s played 334 games for.

He suffered a fracture in his leg late in the season.

Sorry for any confusion. Just to clear it up- I want to be a one club player and finish at my playing career at Collingwood. I’m open to coaching at another club AFTER My playing days. Collingwood Fam- I’m not going anywhere — Scott Pendlebury (@SP_10) August 24, 2021

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)