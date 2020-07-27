Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury suffers quad injury

Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury says he expects to miss a couple of the club’s upcoming games.

He’s suffered a minor quad strain.

The Pies skipper withdrew from Sunday’s match against West Coast right before the bounce.

Scans have since unearthed the problem.

“I’ll probably miss the next couple of games, which is unfortunate, but I think we made the right call to not play,” he said.

Making matters worse, the Pies are scheduled to play four games in the next 20 days as the AFL looks to get as many games away as possible in the next few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)