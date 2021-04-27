Collingwood chief responds to conjecture about Nathan Buckley’s future

Collingwood chief Mark Anderson says there is “no doubt” Nathan Buckley wants to keep coaching.

But whether that’ll be beyond this season remains to be seen.

The Pies are languishing at 1-5 after six rounds, with conjecture about Buckley’s future now in full swing.

Leigh Matthews admits it was “very unusual” for Collingwood to let Buckley enter this season without a contract for beyond 2021.

Mark Anderson told 3AW the Pies wouldn’t be rushing into a decision, despite the club’s win-loss record.

Buckley recently wouldn’t be drawn on whether he wants to coach the club next year and beyond.

Anderson said, for now, Buckley remained as “focused and passionate” as ever.

“He certainly wants to coach, there’s no doubt about that,” Anderson said.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)