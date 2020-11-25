3AW
131332
Collingwood confirms three departures from the club

7 hours ago
Dayne Beams’ AFL career is officially over.

Collingwood has confirmed it has reached an agreement with the former best and fairest winner, who has now officially retired.

He had two years left on his contract.

Rupert Wills and Flynn Appleby have been delisted by the Pies.

Collingwood has endured a tumultuous off-season to date, with Adam Treloar and Jaidyn Stephenson squeezed out of the club due to salary cap pressures.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

