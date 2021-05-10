3AW
Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe suffers another injury setback

9 hours ago
Article image for Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe suffers another injury setback

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe is unlikely to play again until late in the season after opting for surgery on his troublesome hamstring.

Howe had been nearing a return to the field but Collingwood said on Monday he was “troubled” by the injury during a weekend training session.

They’ve made the decision to send him in for surgery.

The Pies will also need to find a new match-up for Sydney star Lance Franklin this week, with Jordan Roughead ruled out of Saturday’s clash with the Swans due to concussion.

While Roughead passed his concussion test on Saturday night, both club and player has opted to play it safe.

Nathan Murphy will also miss due to concussion.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

