Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe needs surgery on his knee.

The high-flying backman will have it repaired on Thursday after he damaged both the posterior cruciate and medial ligaments in a gruesome incident against GWS.

He hasn’t ruled out returning later in the season.

Howe, who turned 30 today, has played 87 of a possible 94 matches for Collingwood since switching from Melbourne at the end of 2015.

